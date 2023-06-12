How to manage property tax due dates

There are as many ways to manage tax compliance deadlines as there are businesses paying tax bills. However, most processes tend to center around a few key tools, such as:
Spreadsheet programs
Many companies use programs like Excel or Google Sheets to track counties and due dates. While spreadsheets are great for organizing information, they can require a lot of manual upkeep. As returns, bills, and assessments roll in, dates may change and will need to be updated in the spreadsheet.
Your process can get more complicated if you’re also tracking installments or early payment discounts. You have to confirm deadlines remain accurate and update “best guess” information with actual due dates as you become aware of them.
Online calendars
Most online calendars are easily shareable and can be accessed from anywhere. They also make it easier to visualize when payments are due. However, they aren’t ideal for managing the information for each individual return, such as the payment amount and the value of your assessments. As such, calendars are best used to supplement other information management tools.
Project management software
There are a lot of online project management solutions, such as Trello, Monday, Favro, and Wrike. While these programs can help you assign tasks and track progress, the burden remains on you and your team to track down dates, plug them in, and continuously verify them to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
Property tax software
Solutions designed for managing and tracking property tax can help you create the most efficient compliance process. For instance, Avalara Property Tax has a calendar feature that displays all your upcoming deadlines at once, or filtered by returns, notices, appeals, or bills.
More importantly, tax software updates due dates automatically, so you don’t have to manually research, input, and update them. You can also, say, search for return deadlines for the next 30 days in all the jurisdictions that apply. Once you’ve submitted the required documentation or payment for a deadline, it disappears from your “queue.”
Another benefit of using software is that it’s more than just a data manager; it also helps you prepare your tax documentation. If a return deadline for your Texas property is upcoming, you can see it in the calendar, then pull together and complete the required documentation. The whole process of property tax filing becomes less cumbersome and can be completed more quickly.