How to manage property tax due dates

Ever have that feeling you’re forgetting something? It’s fine if you just left the garage light on overnight or didn’t transfer your clothes from the washer to the dryer. But what if it’s something more serious, like leaving your kid at home during a holiday trip to Paris or failing to make property tax payments on time?

It’s no surprise if keeping up with property tax feels overwhelming. Just when you’ve finished completing and filing one set of returns, you have to move on to preparing returns for other jurisdictions.

In the midst of these returns, you also have to remit payment for various tax bills and prepare for upcoming appeals. The sheer number of property tax due dates are enough to stretch any tax team to the limit.

While we can’t help with a John Hughes situation, we can help you mitigate the chances of falling behind on your property tax returns. For starters, here are some key dates to understand:

We’ll also look at a variety of strategies to help you manage multiple property tax deadlines.