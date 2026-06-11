How to comply with SII in Spain with less chance of penalties

Complying with SII requires a repeatable process rather than ad hoc submissions. The objective is to ensure invoice data reaches AEAT accurately, within the required deadline, and with a complete audit trail.
Step 1: Connect your ERP or billing system to AEAT
The process begins with system integration. Invoice data must flow from the ERP, billing platform, or invoicing system into AEAT’s SII web services. Most in-scope organisations achieve this through direct API integration or a compliance middleware layer.
Manual entry may be possible at very low volumes, but it becomes operationally impractical as transaction counts increase.
Step 2: Extract invoice data in the required XML format
SII requires structured XML records rather than invoice documents. The system must extract:
- Counterparty information
- Invoice dates and identifiers
- VAT base and quota
- Transaction classification
- Required ledger information
All data must comply with AEAT schema requirements before submission.
Step 3: Submit within the applicable reporting window
Records must be transmitted within the applicable four-day or eight-day reporting window.
The key control is timeliness. For organisations managing SII and VeriFactu compliance in real-time, reporting is increasingly treated as a continuous operational process rather than a month-end activity.
Step 4: Monitor AEAT responses
After submission, AEAT returns response messages indicating whether records are:
- Accepted
- Accepted with errors
- Rejected
These responses must be reviewed continuously. Errors should never be left unresolved because they accumulate into larger compliance issues over time.
Step 5: Correct issues promptly
If records contain errors, corrections should be submitted immediately.
The objective is to prevent backlogs from forming and to reduce audit exposure caused by recurring discrepancies.
Step 6: Retain submission evidence
All submissions, acknowledgements, corrections, and response logs should be retained. This creates the audit trail needed to demonstrate compliance and support future reviews by AEAT.
For high-volume organisations, these steps must be automated wherever possible. Manual XML preparation and submission processes become difficult to control as invoice volume grows and reporting deadlines tighten.