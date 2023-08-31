How to determine the nature and taxability of NFTs

A non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unique digital identifier that certifies the authenticity and ownership of a physical or digital good or service. If that sounds like a foreign language to you, you’re not alone.

Each NFT is created through minting, a process that puts the NFT on a decentralized, digital ledger called a blockchain. There are many different blockchains, including Ethereum and IBM Blockchain.

Developers create and manage NFTs through something known as a smart contract, which is a program on the blockchain that runs when certain predetermined conditions are satisfied. “Smart contracts are beneficial because they automate the sale agreement,” explains David Lingerfelt, Senior Director of Indirect Tax at Avalara. “Among other things, the smart contract governs access, use, and enjoyment of the NFT — specifically copyright, licensing, and royalties.”

The first NFTs represented digital assets, not physical goods or services in the real world. Today, almost anything can be an NFT: an avatar; digital artwork; music; videos; a membership to a club in the real world (including food to eat and beverages to drink); shoes for your avatar and your very own feet.

An NFT cannot be copied, subdivided, or substituted, but it can be bought and sold. In 2021 alone, NFT sales totaled $24.9 billion, by some estimates. Consequently, while NFTs are clearly the purview of creators, developers, and entrepreneurs, they’ve caught the eye of tax officials worldwide.