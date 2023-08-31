How to determine the nature and taxability of NFTs

A digital NFT can be either on-chain or off-chain.
An NFT is on-chain when the asset itself and all its metadata are stored on a blockchain or digital ledger. CryptoPunks are good examples of on-chain NFTs.
An NFT is off-chain when some aspect of the NFT is not stored on a blockchain. Charlie Bit My Finger is an off-chain NFT because although the video metadata is on a blockchain, the digital asset (video) itself is not. Most digital NFT assets are off-chain because on-chain storage is quite expensive.
Any NFT tied to a physical good or service must be off-chain because it’s impossible to store a physical good or service on a blockchain. At least for now.
Though states generally haven’t addressed on-chain vs. off-chain NFTs, Italy has. A proposed NFT tax regulation issued by the Italian Revenue Agency in June 2023 recommends adopting a look-through approach for NFT taxation, meaning the NFT is merely the vehicle for transferring goods, services, and associated rights. As a result:
- On-chain NFTs are electronically supplied services subject to value-added tax (VAT)
- Off-chain NFTs are subject to VAT only if the underlying asset is subject to VAT
Italy’s proposed guidance also states that an NFT is exempt from VAT if all the NFT rights are assigned by its creator. Had The Merge sold in Italy back in December 2021, it would have been VAT exempt. If the current owner, who is not the creator, was to sell it in Italy today, the sale would be subject to Italian VAT. This exemption is in step with existing Italian VAT law.
An NFT can be static or dynamic.
A static NFT is fixed: The token ID and contract address cannot be changed after the NFT has been minted, and it’s difficult to change the metadata. Everydays: The First 5000 Days is an example of static NFT digital art. Digital tokens collected in digital games are also static NFTs.
A dynamic NFT is the opposite, as certain aspects can be altered, programmed, or updated. NFT event tickets are typically dynamic, as is virtual property.
Should taxability be affected by the nature of an NFT, whether it’s dynamic or static? To date, no tax authority has addressed this issue. However, the European Commission’s Value Added Tax Committee referenced dynamic NFTs in a working paper on non-fungible tokens published in March 2023. The paper also discusses the potential tax treatment of NFT minting and NFT trading, and summarizes how Belgium, Norway, and Spain have answered questions concerning the taxation of NFTs.
Still, the taxability of NFTs remains very much an open question.