How to reduce the risk of sales tax audits?

The sales tax agency intimates the organization by sending a notice to alert the organization regarding the upcoming audits and sends the expected timelines for the same.
The audit typically can be broken down into two stages:
Stage 1 Procedures
For this stage, the IRS audit will compare the current sales and use tax filing with the sales information identified from the ledger. The historical sales information records can include bank deposits, federal tax returns, procurement documents, and sales tax payable records.
Stage 2 Procedures
This stage may occur at the same time as the first stage or at a later date. The main aim of this stage is to review the additional information about sales tax returns. Other calculations relating to current sales tax are also done during this stage.