How to reduce the risk of sales tax audits?

According to state revenue data, certain industries are more likely to be audited solely because of how sales and use tax restrictions affect their business. The more intricate the rules, the more potential problems or omissions may occur. These errors can be costly for states that lose tax income and companies that fail to comply.

Maine, Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and Washington are a few of the most aggressive states in sending notices and audit requests since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 Wayfair decision.

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