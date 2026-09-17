What is an HS code? A U.K. importer's guide to Harmonised System classification

Administered by the World Customs Organization (WCO), the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System is used by more than 200 countries to classify goods in international trade. The global standard establishes a universal 6-digit numerical baseline structured into 21 Sections and 99 Chapters. The first two digits identify the Chapter (the broad product category), digits three and four represent the Heading (specific product type), and digits five and six designate the Subheading (precise material composition or function). Because these first six digits are standardised globally, a specific commodity shares the same initial code whether cleared in the U.K., the U.S., or Japan.

Individual countries extend this 6-digit international baseline to meet national statistical and tariff collection requirements. The U.K. applies the U.K. Integrated Online Tariff to manage customs declarations.

For U.K. export declarations, the government requires an 8-digit Combined Nomenclature (CN) code. For goods imported into the U.K., traders must declare a full 10-digit commodity code. The 9th and 10th digits provide the granular classification needed to determine specific U.K. import duty rates, tariff suspensions, quotas, and regulatory licensing controls.