What is an HS code? A U.K. importer's guide to Harmonised System classification

|
Code level
|
Number of digits
|
Administrative scope
|
Example (cotton T-shirt)
|
Description
|
Chapter
|
2 digits
|
Global (WCO)
|
61
|
Articles of apparel, knitted or crocheted
|
Heading
|
4 digits
|
Global (WCO)
|
6109
|
T-shirts, singlets, and other vests
|
Subheading
|
6 digits
|
Global (WCO)
|
6109 10
|
Of cotton
|
CN Subheading
|
8 digits
|
U.K. Export/Regional
|
6109 10 00
|
Cotton garments without added synthetic blends
|
National Tariff
|
10 digits
|
U.K. Import Declaration
|
6109 10 00 10
|
Men’s or boys’ knitted cotton shirts
|
Product attribute
|
Essential evidence required
|
Operational classification impact
|
Material composition
|
Lab reports, percentage breakdown by weight
|
Distinguishes between pure and blended textiles, plastics, and base metals
|
Primary function
|
Engineering schematics, user documentation
|
Determines whether a multifunction device is classified by its principal function
|
Manufacturing state
|
Production flowcharts, assembly state
|
Separates raw materials, semi-finished parts, and finished articles
|
Packaging and presentation
|
Retail packaging specifications
|
Establishes whether components qualify as a functional set put up for retail sale
An HS code refers to the universal 6-digit international classification standard managed by the World Customs Organization. A commodity code is a national extension — such as the U.K.’s 10-digit import code or 8-digit export code — that builds upon the 6-digit base to determine local duty and VAT rates.
Under U.K. law, the importer of record declared on the customs entry is legally and financially responsible for classification accuracy. Even if an overseas supplier, freight forwarder, or customs broker assigns the code, HMRC holds the U.K. importer liable for any unpaid duties or penalties.
The World Customs Organization updates the 6-digit HS nomenclature every five years to reflect technological advancements and emerging trade patterns. However, the U.K. government updates national 8-digit and 10-digit tariff codes, duty rates, and trade measures throughout the year.
Using an incorrect code can lead to customs clearance delays at the border, cargo seizures, loss of preferential tariff treatment, and civil penalties from HMRC. If misclassification resulted in underpaying customs duty or import VAT, HMRC can issue retrospective tax assessments covering up to three years of past imports.