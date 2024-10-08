Avalara named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment for e-Invoicing

E-invoicing requirements are complex, and they’re spreading. For multinational companies, complying with an ever-growing number of e-invoicing and live reporting requirements can be challenging. Much like U.S. sales tax laws at the state level, there are unique rules and systems for compliance based on the location in which companies do business.
Many countries have adopted different systems for e-invoicing, from simple e-invoice transmission via an open network, such as Peppol, to more complicated systems to ensure compliance. As more countries adopt e-invoicing mandates, the need for robust, scalable solutions continues to grow.
“The complexity and volatility of e-invoicing regulations worldwide demand a compliance-as-a-service solution that can handle mandates in multiple jurisdictions,” said Edyta Kosowska, co-author of the IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions and Program Manager at IDC. “By adopting a solution that has wide coverage and integrates seamlessly with finance and ERP systems, businesses can not only stay compliant but also unlock opportunities to automate processes and improve efficiency. Avalara ELR [E-Invoicing and Live Reporting] offers a way for organizations to reduce the burden of e-invoicing compliance while streamlining their operations through one unified platform.”
Kevin Permenter, Research Director at IDC, reinforces the belief that businesses need to adopt technology for satisfying global e-invoicing requirements: “The breadth and variation of e-invoicing requirements globally require a single solution that can automate and address e-invoicing in any country — regardless of rules or models.”
“Our experience with Avalara E-Invoicing has been smooth, significantly improving compliance and reducing manual efforts. We chose Avalara for its seamless integration and extensive coverage. Previously, managing tax compliance across multiple vendors for different countries was challenging, but Avalara has streamlined it all into one platform.”
Atul Yadav, Lead Analyst Dynamics 365 F&O, Lifestyles Healthcare.