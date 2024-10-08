Avalara named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment for e-Invoicing

After a thorough evaluation of Avalara’s strategies and capabilities, IDC has positioned Avalara Inc. in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape on European Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions 2024.​

This comes as great news and validates our innovation and unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class technology to help businesses satisfy the ever-complex global e-invoicing requirements and scale their operations.

“We believe this recognition validates the innovation our teams are delivering daily to ensure organizations can remain in e-invoicing compliance today and in the future,” said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. “As the e-invoicing market continues to grow, we’re able to scale with businesses every step of the way to meet their regulatory needs with different modes of e-invoicing, from simple e-invoice transmission via an open network such as Peppol, to complex workflows and models, including pre-clearance and real-time reporting to tax authorities.”​

This recognition comes after Avalara was named a Leader in three previous IDC MarketScape reports:



IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987521, October 2021).

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987421, October 2021)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987321, October 2021).