The new Illinois digital advertising services tax is much like the Utah targeted advertising tax enacted in May 2026. It will apply to “providers of targeted advertising services” in Illinois starting January 1, 2027.

The 10% tax applies to gross receipts derived from targeted advertising services provided in the state. Senate Bill 3019 defines targeted advertising services as “any programmatic written, oral, or graphic statement or representation conveyed through a digital interface or any other method of delivery.”

Examples of taxable targeted advertising services include:

Banner advertising

Interstitial advertising

Search engine advertising

“Other comparable advertising services that use personal information about the people to whom the ads are being served,” including, but not limited to: Display advertising Internet programmatic video advertising Multichannel video programming distributor advertising Advertising on social media Native advertising Incentivized or rewarded advertising



It’s worth highlighting the bill’s use of the term programmatic, defined as “capable of automating advertising services.” SB 3019 states that “programmatic targeted advertising services may be sold in real time by employing technology that uses computer-driven or software-driven workflow or machine learning algorithms to deliver advertisements to user-consumers based on user-advertiser-defined parameters, including precise user-consumer targeting data such as user-consumer:

Geographic locations;

Types of devices;

Recent online search behaviors;

Browsing history;

Shopping history;

Purchase history; and

Biographical and other information compiled in databases.”

The digital ad tax doesn’t apply to ads on digital interfaces owned or operated by or on behalf of a news media entity, or to any providers with fewer than $1 million in annual cumulative gross receipts from targeted advertising services in Illinois.

Finally, SB 3019 prohibits local jurisdictions in the state from imposing a local targeted digital ad tax.

“The fact that digital advertising is taxed in a different manner than printed advertising simply due to the delivery method puts this tax in the bull’s-eye of the Commerce Clause,” observes Brian Smith, Senior Government Relations Director at Avalara.