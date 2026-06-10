As states face budget pressures and global trade uncertainty continues, businesses are navigating a wave of new tax policies impacting sales tax, digital services, AI, tariffs, marketplace transactions, and cross-border commerce.
Join a panel of tax experts from Ryan and Avalara for a midyear look at the most significant 2026 tax developments and what they mean for your business.
Specifically, you’ll learn about:
- How sales tax bases are expanding
- The growth of digital advertising and social media taxes
- The evolving rules of online sellers and marketplaces
- Emerging trends such as AI taxability
- How operational tax rules are changing
- How tariffs and de minimis changes are reshaping global trade
Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit. Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording.