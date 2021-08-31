Illinois fixes marketplace law for marketplace sellers

Illinois made marketplace facilitators responsible for collecting and remitting tax on third-party sales starting January 1, 2020. Unfortunately, the state neglected to eliminate a similar tax collection requirement for marketplace sellers based in Illinois, so some marketplace transactions were taxed twice. The recent enactment of Senate Bill 2066 should right that past wrong.

SB 2066 provides a sales tax exemption for marketplace transactions that were double taxed between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020. Any marketplace seller that collected and remitted retailers’ occupation tax on transactions for which the marketplace facilitator collected use tax may file a claim for a credit of that tax.

To qualify for the tax credit, a marketplace seller must:

Have properly collected and remitted the tax

Have records demonstrating the marketplace facilitator collected and remitted use tax on the same transactions

Note: A marketplace seller won’t be granted the retailers’ occupation tax credit if the marketplace facilitator has already received or filed a claim for use tax credit for the same transaction.