Beginning January 1, 2026, for sales subject to destination-based sales tax, if the taxpayer fails to provide the information, schedules, or supporting documents necessary to determine their sales locations, the gross receipts of such sales will be taxed at a 15% rate. P.A. 104-0006 established the 15% tax rate as an assessment for undetermined tax locations.
Note: As of January 1, 2026, the 15% undetermined location rate may be used during an audit by Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) for any periods under audit, including reporting periods prior to January 2026.
No. According to the IDOR, the 15% tax will be imposed for sales made on or after January 1, 2026, when the location information is not provided, in lieu of imposing a penalty for an unprocessable return under the Uniform Penalty and Interest Act (UPIA).
However, the IDOR may still assess standard penalties under the UPIA on returns where the 15% undetermined location tax is utilized, including unprocessable return penalties, if the return is otherwise unprocessable. For more information on these penalties, see Publication 103, Penalties and Interest for Illinois Taxes, and 35 ILCS 735/.
It could. The Illinois Department of Revenue doesn’t see many, if any, taxpayer returns from Avalara that fall under this scenario. However, Avalara customers will need to ensure sales-tax-only settings are appropriately applied.
Avalara customers should review this Avalara Knowledge Center article for information about how to set up Illinois returns.
No. Where applicable, the Illinois Department of Revenue will apply the 15% tax rate after it receives tax returns and payments.
The highest combined sales tax rate in Illinois as of December 1, 2025, is about 11% — four percentage points less than the 15% penalty sales tax rate. As with all states, Illinois sales and use tax rates are subject to change.