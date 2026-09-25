|
Date
|
Receiving
|
Issuing
|
What finance should have done
|
1 Jan 2025
|
Capability required
|
Broad transition begins
|
Inbound structured invoices already working
|
2025–2026
|
Required
|
Paper and certain other invoices still permitted
|
Build and test AP and AR before the deadlines
|
1 Jan 2027
|
Required
|
Mandatory above €800,000 prior-year turnover
|
Larger entities fully operational
|
To 31 Dec 2027
|
Required
|
Transition relief continues at or below €800,000
|
Final migration window for smaller suppliers
|
1 Jan 2028
|
Required
|
Mandatory for the remaining in-scope population
|
Structured invoicing is normal state
|
Incoterm
|
Transport paid by
|
Export clearance
|
Import clearance and duty
|
Best suited for
|
Delivered Duty Paid (DDP)
|
Seller
|
Seller
|
Seller
|
Cross-border B2C ecommerce, seamless B2B delivery
|
Delivered at Place (DAP)
|
Seller
|
Seller
|
Buyer
|
Standard commercial freight, buyer-managed import
|
Ex Works (EXW)
|
Buyer
|
Buyer
|
Buyer
|
Domestic collection, experienced international buyers
|
Free Carrier (FCA)
|
Buyer
|
Seller
|
Buyer
|
Containerised multimodal freight
|
Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF/CIP)
|
Seller
|
Seller
|
Buyer
|
Maritime bulk cargo and port-to-port shipments
|
Compliance domain
|
Critical preshipment verification check
|
Primary risk mitigated
|
1. Classification
|
Verify 10-digit commodity code against the destination tariff schedule
|
Incorrect baseline duty rate, cargo border delays
|
2. Valuation
|
Ensure customs value includes international freight, insurance, and assists
|
Undervaluation assessments, retrospective tax penalties
|
3. Origin
|
Confirm country of origin based on substantial transformation rules
|
Applying wrong MFN tariffs or antidumping duties
|
4. Preference
|
Verify product qualifies under FTA and obtain compliant Proof of Origin
|
Paying unnecessary duty, rejected preferential claims
|
5. Importer of record
|
Confirm valid EORI registration and established IOR entity
|
Inability to clear customs, border cargo holding fees
|
6. Incoterms
|
Align commercial sales contracts and shipping labels (DDP vs. DAP)
|
Unexpected customer delivery charges, parcel abandonment
|
7. Landed cost
|
Calculate total landed cost before setting customer retail pricing
|
Margin erosion, unprofitable international product lines
Customs duty is an unrecoverable tax levied on goods crossing into a customs territory to protect domestic trade, calculated based on the commodity code and origin. Import VAT is a consumption tax charged on the total duty-inclusive value of the imported goods, which can generally be reclaimed by VAT-registered businesses on periodic tax returns.
No. Standard customs duties cannot be reclaimed on regular tax returns; they represent a permanent direct cost of importing. However, duty relief schemes (such as Inward Processing Relief or Customs Warehousing) allow businesses to suspend or claim relief from duty if goods are imported for processing and subsequently re-exported.
Under DAP terms, the consumer is responsible for paying import duties, import VAT, and carrier disbursement fees before receiving their parcel. If the consumer was not informed of these charges at checkout, they may refuse delivery, resulting in abandoned parcels and return shipping costs for the seller.
The U.K., EU, and most international customs authorities calculate customs duty on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis, including international shipping and insurance in the taxable value. In contrast, the U.S. calculates customs duty primarily on a Free on Board (FOB) basis, excluding international freight and insurance from the customs value.