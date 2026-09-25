An import duty is a tax levied by a government or customs union on goods when they cross an international customs border. Unlike value-added tax (VAT) — which can generally be reclaimed by taxable businesses — customs duty is an unrecoverable direct cost of importation that permanently increases the cost of the product.

Duty rates vary widely across different product categories, trading corridors, and economic relationships. Within the European Union (EU), goods imported from third countries are subject to the EU Common Customs Tariff at the external border.

Importers can verify specific duty rates, autonomous tariff suspensions, and quotas using the official TARIC consultation database.