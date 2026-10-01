Import VAT: What it is and how to calculate, pay, and recover it

Import VAT is value added tax levied on goods brought into a country from outside its domestic VAT territory. Unlike sales VAT, which is charged by a supplier on an invoice, import VAT is assessed by customs authorities directly on the importation of goods. For taxable businesses using imported goods in their commercial activities, this VAT is generally deductible as input tax on their periodic VAT return.

Import VAT and customs duty are different charges

Customs duty and import VAT are separate statutory charges that must not be conflated. Customs duty is a nonrecoverable direct tax that permanently increases product costs, whereas import VAT is recoverable by registered businesses. Furthermore, customs duty is calculated first and added directly into the taxable base for import VAT.

Understanding how base customs duties are determined under the U.K. Global Tariff framework helps businesses establish their initial tax calculations before import VAT is applied.

Who bears import VAT

Statutory liability for import VAT sits strictly with the party declared as the importer of record on the customs declaration. Commercially funding import charges under shipping terms does not automatically create a legal right to reclaim the tax; recovery rights belong exclusively to the declared owner and importer of the goods.