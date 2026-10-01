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Oct 1, 2026

Import VAT: What it is and how to calculate, pay, and recover it

Ben Robinson

Importing physical goods into the U.K. or the European Union (EU) triggers value added tax (VAT) at the border. While customs duty is an unrecoverable tax on cross-border trade, import VAT operates as a domestic consumption tax assessed at the point of entry. For VAT-registered businesses, import VAT is generally a recoverable cash flow item rather than a permanent operational expense.

 

Managing import VAT effectively depends on understanding how the taxable base is calculated, when the tax liability falls due, and how to maintain the strict documentary evidence required by tax authorities to support an input tax reclaim. In practice, businesses often face cash flow strain and audit penalties not because of the applicable VAT rate, but because of errors in valuation, mismatched importer identities on customs entries, and missing tax certificates.

Key takeaways

  • Import VAT and customs duty are separate charges. Customs duty is a permanent, nonrecoverable trade tariff; import VAT is a domestic consumption tax that can generally be reclaimed as input tax by VAT-registered businesses.
  • The taxable base includes duty and incidentals. Import VAT is calculated on the total customs value (CIF) plus customs duties and incidental transport, port handling, and insurance costs up to the first destination.
  • Postponed accounting eliminates cash flow drag. Using postponed VAT accounting (PVA) allows U.K.-registered importers to declare and recover import VAT simultaneously on their periodic VAT return, avoiding upfront cash payments at the border.
  • Official statements are legally required for reclaims. Businesses cannot reclaim import VAT using freight forwarder invoices; HMRC requires either a physical C79 certificate (for border payments) or a digital Monthly Postponed Import VAT Statement (for PVA).

What import VAT is and who bears it

Import VAT is value added tax levied on goods brought into a country from outside its domestic VAT territory. Unlike sales VAT, which is charged by a supplier on an invoice, import VAT is assessed by customs authorities directly on the importation of goods. For taxable businesses using imported goods in their commercial activities, this VAT is generally deductible as input tax on their periodic VAT return.

 

Import VAT and customs duty are different charges

 

Customs duty and import VAT are separate statutory charges that must not be conflated. Customs duty is a nonrecoverable direct tax that permanently increases product costs, whereas import VAT is recoverable by registered businesses. Furthermore, customs duty is calculated first and added directly into the taxable base for import VAT.

 

Understanding how base customs duties are determined under the U.K. Global Tariff framework helps businesses establish their initial tax calculations before import VAT is applied.

 

Who bears import VAT

 

Statutory liability for import VAT sits strictly with the party declared as the importer of record on the customs declaration. Commercially funding import charges under shipping terms does not automatically create a legal right to reclaim the tax; recovery rights belong exclusively to the declared owner and importer of the goods.

How to calculate import VAT

Calculating import VAT requires establishing the total taxable "VAT value" of the imported shipment.

 

What the taxable value is built from

 

Under statutory customs rules, the taxable base for import VAT is assembled from four components:

 

  • The customs value of the goods (calculated on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight basis).
  • The applicable customs duty and any trade defence duties.
  • Incidental transport, handling, and insurance costs incurred up to the first destination inside the country.
  • Any applicable excise duties.

 

The destination country's VAT rate is applied to this combined total. Importers can check specific commodity codes and duty rates using the official U.K. Integrated Online Tariff lookup tool.

 

Why the invoice value is not the taxable value

 

Applying the VAT percentage solely to the supplier's commercial invoice price is a common compliance error. Supplier invoices rarely account for international shipping, transit insurance, port handling charges, or customs duties, all of which legally expand the taxable base.

 

The calculation in sequence

 

To calculate the total import VAT payable on a commercial shipment:

 

  • Customs value: £10,000 (goods invoice) + £1,200 (international shipping and insurance) = £11,200
  • Customs duty: £11,200 x 5% duty rate = £560
  • Incidental expenses: Port handling and transport to destination warehouse = £240
  • Taxable VAT base: £11,200 (customs value) + £560 (duty) + £240 (incidentals) = £12,000
  • Import VAT payable: £12,000 x 20% standard VAT rate = £2,400

When import VAT falls due

Import VAT liability arises at the exact moment goods cross the customs border and are cleared into home use.

 

The point at which the liability arises

 

Tax liability is triggered upon the formal acceptance of the customs declaration. The calendar date of the declaration dictates the specific tax period to which the transaction belongs, regardless of when supplier invoices are processed in accounts payable.

 

Paying at the border or later

 

Importers manage import VAT payments through three primary methods:

 

  • Immediate payment at the border: Paying cash or card before goods are released, which ties up working capital while waiting to reclaim the tax months later.
  • Duty deferment account: Delaying payment to a monthly direct debit on the 15th of the following month, secured by an approved bank guarantee.
  • Postponed accounting: Eliminating cash payments entirely by declaring and recovering import VAT simultaneously on the periodic VAT return.

 

The U.K. timeline and how EU imports differ

 

In the U.K., import declarations processed through the Customs Declaration Service link directly to the importer's digital tax account. In the EU, while the VAT Directive provides for deferred accounting, individual EU member states enforce distinct national rules and financial guarantee requirements.

Postponed import VAT accounting

Postponed VAT accounting (PVA) allows businesses to avoid paying upfront cash tax when importing goods into Great Britain.

 

Under PVA, an importer does not pay cash import VAT at the border or through a deferment account. Instead, the business declares the import VAT on its standard VAT return and reclaims it as input tax in the same filing period, creating a neutral cash position.

 

Who can use it in the U.K.

 

Any business registered for VAT in the U.K. can elect to use postponed accounting when importing goods for commercial use. The election is made directly on the customs declaration by instructing the customs broker to enter the business's EORI number and the appropriate payment method code. Importers can review official eligibility rules in the HMRC postponed VAT accounting guidance.

 

How it flows through the VAT return

 

Postponed import VAT is reported across three specific boxes on the U.K. VAT return:

 

  • Box 1 (Output VAT): The total import VAT due for the period is declared as output tax.
  • Box 4 (Input VAT): The deductible proportion of the import VAT is reclaimed as input tax.
  • Box 7 (Total purchases): The net taxable value of the imported goods is recorded.

 

The postponed import VAT statement

 

To support entries on the VAT return, HMRC generates a Monthly Postponed Import VAT Statement (MPIVS) in the business's online customs portal. This digital statement is the sole legal document justifying PVA return entries. Statements must be downloaded and archived within six months, as HMRC does not store them indefinitely.

Who can reclaim import VAT

Reclaiming import VAT is subject to strict statutory ownership and usage tests.

 

To recover import VAT, a business must satisfy three conditions:

 

  • It must be registered for VAT in the country of importation.
  • It must be the legal owner or importer of record of the goods.
  • The goods must be used for taxable business activities.

 

Why the declared importer matters for recovery

 

Input tax recovery follows the legal entity named on the customs declaration. If a foreign supplier or freight forwarder is named as the importer of record on the entry, the U.K. buyer cannot reclaim the import VAT, even if they reimbursed the forwarder for the tax.

 

When recovery is partial or blocked

 

Recovery is restricted if the importing business is partially exempt (making exempt supplies in healthcare, education, or finance) or if goods are used for non-business purposes. In these cases, Box 4 reclaims must be adjusted to reflect the allowable deduction percentage.

 

Deduction on the return, or a refund claim

 

U.K.-registered businesses reclaim import VAT directly on their periodic return. Non-established overseas businesses without a U.K. registration cannot use the return; they must submit a formal overseas refund claim under separate statutory procedures.

The evidence: C79 certificates and statements

Tax authorities disallow import VAT reclaims if the claimant does not possess the correct statutory documentation.

 

What a C79 certificate is

 

When an importer pays VAT upfront at the border or through a deferment account, HMRC issues an official C79 import VAT certificate. Posted monthly, the paper or electronic C79 certificate is the only valid legal proof of payment; commercial invoices and carrier freight receipts cannot be used to support an input tax claim.

 

C79 vs postponed import VAT statement

 

FeatureC79 CertificatePostponed VAT Statement (MPIVS)
Applies whenImport VAT is paid upfront at the border or via defermentPostponed VAT accounting (PVA) is elected on the declaration
EvidenceCash tax paid to customsImport VAT to be declared and reclaimed on the return
Return treatmentInput tax entry in Box 4Output entry in Box 1 and input entry in Box 4
Issuing formatMonthly certificate generated by HMRCMonthly electronic PDF statement downloaded via CDS portal
Common failureIncorrect EORI/VAT number on declarationStatement not downloaded within the online availability window

 

Common evidence failures

 

Audits frequently uncover compliance failures where C79 certificates are missing, statements were never downloaded, or the importer attempted to reclaim VAT using a freight forwarder's disbursement invoice.

 

When to get specialist input

 

Businesses should seek indirect tax advice when an incorrect entity is named on cleared declarations, when reclaiming VAT on toll manufacturing or consignment stock, or when correcting historical VAT returns.

Two worked examples

The comparison below demonstrates the working capital difference between traditional border payment and postponed accounting.

 

Example 1: Paying at the border and reclaiming with a C79

 

A U.K. business imports industrial components with a taxable VAT base of £50,000. Under traditional rules, the company pays £10,000 in cash import VAT at the port on 5 January. The C79 certificate arrives in February, and the business reclaims the £10,000 on its quarterly VAT return filed on 7 March.

 

The business suffers a £10,000 cash flow deficit for over two months.

 

Example 2: The same import under postponed accounting

 

On the same £50,000 shipment, the broker elects PVA on the customs declaration. The goods clear customs immediately on 5 January with zero cash tax paid. On its quarterly VAT return, the company enters £10,000 in Box 1 and £10,000 in Box 4.

 

The net cash effect is £0, preserving working capital.

Automate import VAT alongside customs calculation

Managing shifting cross-border tax rates, freight valuation additions, multi-entity EORI registrations, and monthly statement reconciliations creates significant operational drag when handled through manual spreadsheets.

 

Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously reconcile monthly customs declarations and postponed import statements directly against general ledger accounts, ensuring accurate return filings under U.K. Making Tax Digital rules.

 

Connecting customs determinations directly to periodic reporting workflows ensures seamless compliance, eliminates working-capital drag, and protects input tax recovery across international supply chains. Speak with Avalara today for help solving your import VAT compliance challenges.

FAQ about import VAT

No. A commercial invoice or statement of charges from a freight forwarder cannot be used to support an input VAT reclaim. HMRC requires either an official C79 certificate (for tax paid at the border) or a Monthly Postponed Import VAT Statement (for postponed accounting).

If PVA is not elected on the customs entry, the import VAT must be paid upfront before goods are released (or through a deferment account). You must then wait for HMRC to issue a C79 certificate to reclaim the tax on your return.

HMRC makes Monthly Postponed Import VAT Statements available online for only six months from the date of issue. Businesses must download and store electronic copies in their permanent tax archive to support future audits.

A non-U.K. business can only use U.K. postponed VAT accounting if it holds a valid U.K. VAT registration and U.K. EORI number, and is declared as the importer of record on the customs declaration.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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