The importance of a cloud-based tax compliance solution

It wasn’t too long ago that “moving to the cloud” was the new-fangled web jargon that most people just didn’t understand. At the time, I was writing for a tech company offering cloud services and liked to picture server farms run by Care Bears (what can I say, I’m a child of the ’80s).

But less than a decade later, cloud computing has become a mainstay for many tech stacks, with more services moving off-premises for greater agility and easier management. It’s unclear if people broadly understand what cloud-based services are, but one thing is clear: it’s a vital part of doing business.



Avalara has always developed technology with a cloud-first approach, ensuring our customers are able to manage sales tax compliance with agility, adaptability, and more accuracy.



“We built our services in the cloud from day one — well before cloud adoption became widespread — and we’ve built our business to integrate into virtually any software that businesses use to create an invoice.”



—Scott McFarlane, Co-founder and CEO of Avalara

But why is cloud-based compliance so important? Well, there are many reasons: