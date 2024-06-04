The importance of a cloud-based tax compliance solution

Building on a cloud-based platform helps our products to stay agile and up to date. But there are additional benefits to deploying services off-premises:
Integration with your existing tech stack
Building on a cloud-based platform helps our products to stay agile and up to date. But there are additional benefits to deploying services off-premises:
Cloud services allow for increased adaptability in integrating with ERP, accounting, bookkeeping, CRM, and other business applications — without creating vendor lock-in. We offer over 1,400 signed partner integrations to employ Avalara tax compliance with the systems you’re already using, including:
- NetSuite
- SAP
- Shopify
- Salesforce
- Microsoft
- QuickBooks
- Epicor
Avalara also offers a robust API, built by developers, for developers. Businesses can use a single API to adapt our suite of compliance products to unique business needs across a variety of platforms, services, and business systems. The API is supported by extensive support documentation and an SDK library.
Layered, scalable compliance
Growth brings change and businesses often grow by offering new product lines, adding customer bases, or entering new markets. Avalara can help you maintain compliance whether you’re adding products with specialized taxes, like excise or communications taxes, or selling across borders of both the state and international variety.
Cloud-based services can make it easier to add new compliance products. Incorporating Avalara industry solutions or cross-border services can be done without massive interruptions to your business systems or extended downtime for your sales people. Avalara grows with your business — a process made simpler through our cloud-based platform.
Performance reliability
Avalara relies on AWS, a standard-bearer in cloud computing infrastructure. By operating from multiple clouds within AWS, we can ensure redundancy and failover capabilities, insulating your business from potential cloud hiccups, so things run smoothly on your end.
The best of both worlds
With Avalara compliance management you can adapt our services to your business needs. That includes not having to choose between the access and speed of on-premises solutions and the adaptability and accuracy of a cloud platform. Avalara Edge for AvaTax gives you a foot in both systems by accessing compliance data from the cloud while processing transactions on-site.