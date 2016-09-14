India steps to GST implementation

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With the main India legislation now ratified for the implementation of a new Goods & Services Tax (GST), a number of steps must be undertaken before a roll out.
These include:
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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