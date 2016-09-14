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Sep 14, 2016

India steps to GST implementation

With the main India legislation now ratified for the implementation of a new Goods & Services Tax (GST), a number of steps must be undertaken before a roll out.

 

These include:

 

  • Establish a GST Council to review and conclude on launch details
  • Resolving the overlap between the new Central, State and Integrated taxes
  • Agree a country-wide rate for the new consumption tax. This is likely to be between 16% and 18%
  • Putting in place a dispute resolution and appeals processes
  • Determining details of pricing policies and tax calculations on inter-state transfers of goods
  • Confirm how input VAT credits will be matched to output VAT payments - a complex and controversial requirement for VAT reporting
  • Agree on implementation date - potentially sometime in 2017

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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