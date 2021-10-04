Earlier this year, the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) was introduced as part of the great EU VAT reform, the largest changes to VAT collection across the European trading bloc in 30 years.

Since the introduction of OSS and IOSS, here at Avalara, we have been working closely with our customers to help answer some of the most pressing questions they have about the reforms, and how they can incorporate the changes into their business.

Whether you’re a business registered within the EU or outside of the bloc, including the UK, these changes are likely to affect you.

We recently hosted a webinar with our VAT specialists Mathew Harrison, James Bright and Lyndsey Robinson to help sellers evaluate whether IOSS is right for their business. Missed the episode? Listen again here to hear from the experts.

Or, if you’re short on time, we’ve recapped the conversation below.