Is sales tax based on shipping address?

U.S. ecommerce sales reached $1.192 trillion in 2024, with more than 80% of Americans shopping online. Most online purchases are taxable tangible goods, so retailers with an obligation to collect sales tax need to know what sales tax rates to charge where.

Determining sales tax rates can be difficult because there are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States. Each jurisdiction has its own sales tax rate and follows specific sourcing rules that govern which sales tax rates apply.