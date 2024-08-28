Is snow taxable in California? Wacky Tax Wednesday

In December 2018, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) determined that Snowmagic, an out-of-state snow-making company, had failed to report close to $1.5 million in taxable sales from January 1, 2012, through December 31, 2015. As a result, it owed the California sales tax on that amount — or rather use tax because the company isn’t located in California.

The company promptly filed a petition for redetermination. During a reaudit, CDTFA discovered that Snowmagic had actually failed to report $1,970,750 in unreported taxable sales. It increased the assessment to $158,295 in tax, a $15,829.52 failure-to-file penalty, and interest. Ouch.



A back-and-forth of requests for appeal and responses followed. During a second reaudit, CDTFA found the company to have slightly less in unreported taxable sales ($1,925,700) and so reduced the assessment a bit. But Snowmagic continued to argue its case and appealed to the California Office of Tax Appeals (OTA), which recently made public its October 2023 opinion on the matter.