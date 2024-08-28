Is snow taxable in California? Wacky Tax Wednesday

OTA agreed with CDTFA that snow is tangible personal property; it can be felt, measured, seen, touched, and weighed.
You won’t hear any argument from Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara. “If snow isn't tangible, why does my back hurt when I shovel it?”
OTA also decided that snow — not the provision of snowmaking services — was the true object of Snowmagic’s sales to California customers. The customers would not have purchased the snowmaking services unless they wanted the snow itself.
California generally doesn’t tax services unless they’re part of a sale of taxable tangible personal property. Here, according to OTA, the company was selling taxable snow and not exempt services. The fact that Snowmagic didn’t separately state the charges for snowmaking services underscores that point, according to the OTA opinion.
Furthermore, per Revenue and Taxation Code § 6006(b), a taxable “sale” includes “the producing, fabricating, processing, printing, or imprinting of tangible personal property for a consideration for consumers who furnish either directly or indirectly the materials used in the producing, fabricating, processing, printing, or imprinting.”
In this case, the customers provided the water and electricity needed to make the snow. “Therefore,” reads the opinion, “tax applies to the gross receipts from both the sale of tangible personal property (processing water to make snow), as well as any other related services that were part of the sale.”