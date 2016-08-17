As we head into back-to-school time, many states give parents a bit of a boost by offering tax holidays that exempt items such as school supplies, clothing and footwear from sales tax for a specific period of time.

Sales tax holidays can be a double-edged sword for small businesses. On the one hand, customers are incentivized to buy when they don’t have to pay sales tax. On the other hand, as a seller, you have to keep track of which states have sales tax holidays, which items are exempt during this time and how long the sales tax holiday lasts. Making sure you’ve got all the information you need can represent an investment of time and energy that can be burdensome to small businesses with limited resources.

However, small businesses have to be even more careful about compliance because they often can’t afford to deal with audits, fines or penalties. So it’s crucial for small businesses to avoid getting tripped up when it comes to sales tax holidays.