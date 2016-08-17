While clothing and school supplies are commonly exempt during August sales tax holidays, each state is unique in not only what it considers exempt, but often in how it defines those categories.
For example, Arkansas is unique in exempting accessories such as cosmetics and jewelry that cost less than $50 during its August tax holiday.
And in Florida, the exemption does not apply to bags, clothing, wallets and other qualifying items when the sale occurs at a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, the state exempts washcloths and towels and bed linens along with qualifying clothing and footwear.
These are just a few examples of how states can differ in what’s covered under tax holidays. For more details on individual states, here’s a comprehensive list of upcoming state sales tax holidays. But it’s crucial to make sure you are in touch with the relevant state tax authorities to be sure you’re totally updated on the latest information.