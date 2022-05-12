It’s time for energy companies to adopt cloud-based technologies

Remember the ’90s? Blockbuster Video, “Baywatch,” PalmPilots?
At the start of the decade, most oil and gas industry players operated on stand-alone custom software that didn’t necessarily do everything you’d want enterprise-level software to do: Sales data was typically on a separate program from billing and inventory, and the programs didn’t necessarily talk to each other. It was entirely possible that your inventory data wouldn’t be consistent with sales, and your accounting software wouldn’t produce reports that matched what another program said you’d shipped.
Then came the Y2K scare. In the latter years of the decade, the industry hurried to adopt new software platforms that could survive the projected computer apocalypse on New Year’s Eve, when the Millenium Bug was projected to cause bank computers to freeze up and airplanes to fall from the sky.
None of that happened, of course. But what did happen was the oil and gas industry by and large adopted Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.
This was a big step forward for the industry: For the first time, companies could have one integrated platform that encompassed billing, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventories, tax — every key piece of data an executive team would need to make strategic and tactical decisions about their business.
Fast-forward to today. It’s been nearly 25 years since the industry made the jump to ERP software, and those early programs are coming to the end of their functional life spans. It’s time to start thinking about replacing them. But when companies start speaking with software vendors, all they hear is talk of how it’s time to “move to the cloud.”
Move the what to the where, you say?