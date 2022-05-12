It’s time for energy companies to adopt cloud-based technologies

This carries all the benefits of leasing vs. ownership on the PP&E line of your books. You don’t have huge upfront costs to acquire and expand your back-end computer hardware (and the backup system for it). You don’t have the cost of maintaining and updating what is ultimately a depreciating asset. You don’t have to pay for real estate to house your servers, or pay the bill for the air conditioning needed to keep them cool in the summer. You can repurpose your IT staff from making machines work better to helping make your people work better. Your IT budget becomes a predictable regular payment to a vendor, instead of huge periodic outlays for new equipment and licensing fees with fluctuating costs for upgrades.

There are operational benefits too.

For starters, scalability is easier when you’re in the cloud. You don’t have to go out shopping for additional servers every time you reach a growth milestone, then shop for the building, the infrastructure, and the software licenses you need to run it. Instead, you pick up your phone and tell your provider you need more capacity and bandwidth, they provide it and bill you for it, while you get to work on your next growth milestone.

As a result, it becomes easier to crunch really large amounts of data. Say you’re working on a potential acquisition. Your team is going to want to analyze massive amounts of data — production, transport, billings, payroll, taxes. If you’re running it on your own servers, you may or may not have enough capacity to generate the reports you need. If you’re running it in the cloud, it’s a simple thing to scale up your bandwidth, plus your ERP ensures you’ve got all the data in one place.

And with cloud-based computer platforms, it’s easier for your teams to work remotely. Your data is accessible from anywhere you have secure internet access. You no longer have to be in one of your buildings to access key reports. That’s a big deal, as we learned at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.