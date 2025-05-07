Several tax compliance implications can arise for businesses operating more than one storefront on Shopify. It’s important to keep these on your radar and implement proactive solutions if any of these scenarios apply to you.

Tax compliance across different jurisdictions

Running multiple Shopify stores often means selling in different regions, countries, or even continents. This can make your sales subject to a varying array of nexus complications, thresholds, and tax rates. And that’s only within the United States. For those with different stores selling in different countries, factors like VAT and GST come into play, adding more layers of complexity.

If you’re running stores in only a couple of different states or countries, you might be able to keep track of all these obligations manually with Shopify’s native capabilities. But if your ecommerce business has already scaled beyond that point, or plans to, investing in automation software is crucial.

Product-specific taxation

Ever-changing product taxability rules and complex bundling regulations can be a challenge for ecommerce businesses of all kinds, especially those selling different products across different stores and locations.

As explained in Solving top tax compliance challenges for Shopify businesses, “Although Shopify provides merchants with the ability to set up tax overrides and custom rules, they must be manually configured. As you might imagine, keeping track of all these details is an extraordinary challenge.”

When you take advantage of solutions that automate tax calculations based on factors like product category and jurisdiction-specific rules, you can stop worrying about charging the wrong rates and upsetting customers. Avalara for Shopify can verify SKU-level tax rules for millions of product and service universal product codes (UPC) and thousands of tax code categories.

Consistency in tax setups and reporting across stores

Running multiple stores on Shopify means you’ll need to ensure tax settings are configured properly for each. For example, a merchant selling to U.S. and Canadian customers on separate Shopify stores must follow different tax filing deadlines, remittance methods, and reporting formats. And this can’t be a set-it-and-forget-it exercise, because rates and exemptions change all the time.

Using one central tool for unified data and consolidated reporting helps you accurately report and remit taxes across different stores and jurisdictions.