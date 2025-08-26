Maryland digital ad tax ruling: What businesses should know

On August 15, 2025, the 4th Circuit ruled that Maryland’s pass-through ban violates the First Amendment because it prohibits businesses from directly passing on the cost of the tax to a customer by means of a separate fee, surcharge, or line item.
The 4th Circuit ruled that it’s unconstitutional for Maryland to prohibit businesses from directly passing on the cost of the digital ad tax by means of a separate fee, surcharge, or line item. The District Court will determine what actions Maryland needs to take next.
Yes, the tax itself remains in force. The court ruling only struck down the prohibition against passing the tax cost to customers as a separate fee, surcharge, or line item.
The court found the pass-through provision to be a content-based restriction on speech, which is unconstitutional under the First Amendment.