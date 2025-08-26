Maryland digital ad tax ruling: What businesses should know

Maryland’s digital advertising tax has been mired in legal battles since before taking effect in 2022. In one of the latest rounds, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit delivered a blow to the state. On August 15, 2025, the court decided the law’s pass-through provision violates the First Amendment.

The circuit court ruling doesn’t put an end to Maryland’s digital ad tax — or to the other suits challenging the tax. However, it will likely prevent Maryland from prohibiting companies from directly passing the cost of the tax on to consumers.

This development is important because it could shape future digital advertising taxes imposed by other states. Businesses directly and indirectly affected by digital taxes should take note.