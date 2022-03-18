Maryland gas tax holiday starts March 18, 2022

Maryland lawmakers didn’t sit idle when gasoline prices started to soar. The General Assembly of Maryland fast-tracked a gas tax holiday bill, which Governor Larry Hogan signed as soon as it hit his desk on March 18, 2022. The Maryland gas tax holiday, also called a motor fuel tax suspension, takes effect immediately.

The following taxes are suspended during the gas tax holiday, which runs March 18 through April 16, 2022:

36.1 cents per gallon of gasoline

36.85 cents per gallon of diesel

While this should make a noticeable difference at the pump, the Maryland Comptroller reminds that gas prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to the volatile global economy.

The motor fuel tax holiday is different from the state’s sales tax holidays. While sales tax is normally applied at checkout and noted on invoices and receipts, the Comptroller explains that state gas tax “is paid by the retail owner/seller as soon as he/she receives the gasoline in their tanks.” Since most fuel sellers have already prepaid the tax on the gasoline and diesel fuel they’re selling tax free starting March 18, the Comptroller’s office will issue refunds to qualifying retail and wholesale sellers (i.e., a person possessing tax-paid qualifying fuels for sale on March 18, 2022).

The following fuels qualify for the tax holiday: