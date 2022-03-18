Maryland gas tax holiday starts March 18, 2022

“Gas tax holidays are nothing new,” says John Beaty, General Manager of Excise at Avalara. “Given the current climate and environment, I would not be surprised to see more. We generally pay a lot of taxes per gallon of fuel: federal excise tax; state tax; and county, local, and special taxes. A gas tax holiday is a quick and easy way for states to make fuel a bit more affordable for consumers.”
Beaty adds that while gas tax holidays typically don’t require retailers to pass the exemption on to the consumer, most retailers will cut prices at the filling station.
Maryland is the first state to respond to rising fuel prices with a gas tax holiday, but by a hair. On March 18, 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also signed into law bill that exempts all sales of motor fuel by licensed distributors through the end of May 2022. And Alberta, Canada, is suspending its fuel tax starting April 1, 2022.
Other states and provinces will likely follow their example. Meanwhile, the United States Congress is considering a federal gas tax holiday that would suspend the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon tax through 2022.
Though gas tax holidays tend to be popular with consumers, reducing tax collections doesn’t mean there is a reduction in the purpose for which the tax exists. “Taxes serve the purpose of raising revenue to pay for consumer wanted services,” says Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara. “For example, Nevada’s law automatically increases the Nevada fuel tax by a corresponding amount if the federal government lowers its fuel taxes because the state needs the total amount of money to pay for their highway needs.”
If other fuel tax holidays are enacted, they could take effect immediately like Georgia's and Maryland’s. Beaty says it’s not uncommon for a state to change a law and have it become effective immediately. “That’s why it’s really important for businesses to monitor all of the jurisdictions that can impact your business. Fuel and excise taxes change a lot, and excise tax is typically quite a bit higher than sales and use tax.” Failing to collect the proper amount of tax after a rate change can end up costing businesses a lot. Tax compliance software can help businesses stay on top of the changes that impact compliance.
If any other fuel tax holidays are enacted, we’ll report about them at the Avalara Tax Desk.