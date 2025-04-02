Maryland considers, nixes retail delivery fee

The proposed 75-cent Maryland retail delivery fee would apply to retail deliveries of taxable tangible personal property like books, clothing, or furniture. It would affect many items Marylanders routinely purchase through online shopping.
Items that are exempt from Maryland sales and use tax, like groceries and feminine hygiene products, would be exempt from the retail delivery fee. So, while the fee would apply to take-out food delivered by a restaurant or a third party like DoorDash or Uber Eats, it would not apply to grocery deliveries.
The fee would kick in any time a retailer subject to the fee makes a sale of tangible personal property for delivery to a person located in Maryland. This should include items bought in person for delivery (like an appliance purchased at a local store) as well as items purchased online (ecommerce delivery).
Given the language of the bill, it’s unclear whether the fee would apply when a resident of another state or country purchases a taxable good for delivery to a person in Maryland. Presumably it would, but this would need to be clarified.
The fee would apply once per transaction even if the items are delivered in multiple shipments, so long as the purchase contains one item of tangible personal property subject to Maryland sales tax.