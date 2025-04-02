Maryland considers, nixes retail delivery fee

This blog post has been updated. It was originally published on February 4, 2025.

It looks like Maryland won’t become the third state to adopt a fee on retail delivery services.

Colorado implemented the nation’s first retail delivery fee on July 1, 2022. Two years later, a similar retail delivery fee took effect in Minnesota. Several other states, including Nebraska, New York, and Washington, are also considering a retail delivery fee.

The Maryland General Assembly considered a bill that included a 75-cent retail delivery fee at the request of Governor Wes Moore. Though the delivery fee ended up being cut from the bill, a similar fee could resurface in the future.