Massachusetts sets new due dates and filing requirements for sales and use tax

Starting April 1, 2021, for tax periods ending after April 1, 2021, certain Massachusetts taxpayers must make advance tax payments. This requirement applies to taxpayers with more than $150,000 in cumulative tax liability for the immediately preceding calendar year, with some exceptions. For example, a materialman isn't subject to the advance payment requirement.
As above, advance payments apply to the following tax returns:
- Marijuana retail taxes
- Meals tax
- Room occupancy tax
- Sales and use tax
- Sales tax on services
Advance payments are due on the 25th of the month, so the first advance payment is due on or before April 25, 2021. According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, the advance payment is for “tax collected,” which generally means “the tax on gross receipts, from the 1st through the 21st of that same monthly filing period.”
Advance filers don’t need to remit a tax return or voucher with the advance payment. Returns should be submitted along with the remaining tax 30 days after the close of the filing period.
For example, a taxpayer required to make an advance payment for April 2021 must:
- Remit the advance payment on or before April 25 (it will cover tax liability for April 1 through April 21)
- Remit the final payment and file the return on May 30, 2021* (for the period ending April 30, 2021)
Until further notice (i.e., until the department changes the tax returns), when filing the tax return for the reporting period, taxpayers should deduct the amount of the advance payment from the amount due and submit a payment for the difference.
Use tax, other taxes, and fees
Taxpayers making advance payments must continue to report and pay use tax when the return is filed (30 days after the end of the reporting period).
However, taxpayers liable for additional taxes or fees from the first 21 days of the month must include these in the advance payments. Applicable other taxes and fees include:
- Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Fee
- Community Impact Fee
- Convention Center Financing Fee
- Local option meals tax
- Marijuana excise tax
- Room occupancy excise tax
Penalties
A 5% penalty is imposed if the advance payment paid on the 25th is either less than the amount of advance payment due or less than 70% of the total liability reported for the filing period. The penalty will only be imposed on the amount of underpayment. See New Advance Payment Requirement for Vendors and Operators for more details.
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*Taxpayers have until June 1, 2021, to file returns due May 30, 2021, because May 30 is a Sunday and May 31 is Memorial Day.