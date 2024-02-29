New Minnesota retail delivery fee starts July 2024

The retail delivery fee also doesn’t apply to sellers whose retail sales in the state are beneath a certain threshold. There are two different thresholds.

According to guidance published by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, “you are not liable for the Retail Delivery Fee if you are one of the following:

A retailer, who for the previous calendar year, had Minnesota retail sales that totaled less than $1,000,000

A marketplace provider facilitating a sale for a retailer, who during the previous calendar year, made Minnesota retail sales through the marketplace that totaled less than $100,000”

When calculating the $1 million threshold for the retailer exclusion, include all taxable and nontaxable Minnesota retail sales but do not include sales where the purchaser is buying for resale. Per the Minnesota Department of Revenue guidance, “The purchaser must give you an exemption certificate.”

According to the statute, the retail delivery fee doesn’t apply to “a marketplace provider when facilitating the sale of a retailer that made retail sales totaling less than $100,000 in the previous calendar year through the marketplace provider.”

The Department of Revenue has clarified this by email: “The $1 million threshold would apply to a marketplace provider making their own sales. A seller whose sales are facilitated by a marketplace provider are subject to the exclusion if their facilitated sales totaled less than $100,000 during the previous calendar year.”

“Marketplace facilitators that make direct sales in addition to third-party sales will likely need to separately account for their direct sales in order to determine whether they’ve met the $1 million direct sales threshold,” says Diane Yetter, founder of the Sales Tax Institute.

What happens if you cross the $1 million threshold?



A retailer or marketplace provider must start collecting and remitting (or simply remitting) the retail delivery fee on the first day of the calendar month occurring no later than 60 days after exceeding the $1 million threshold.

Read our Minnesota retail delivery FAQ for more details.