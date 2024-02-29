New Minnesota retail delivery fee starts July 2024

No. Retailers may collect the retail delivery fee from customers, but they’re not required to. They can pay the fee themselves.
The retail delivery fee is imposed once per qualifying transaction, no matter how many deliveries result from that transaction.
If the retailer collects the retail delivery fee from their customer, they must:
- Charge the fee in addition to any other delivery fee
- Separately state the fee on the bill of sale, invoice, receipt, or similar document
However, if the retailer pays the retail delivery fee themself and does not collect it from the consumer, the fee does not need to be separately stated on the invoice.
It depends.
If the retail delivery fee is separately stated on the invoice, bill of sale, or similar document, the fee is not subject to sales tax.
However, if the retailer includes the delivery fee in the sale price (i.e., does not separately state it), the fee is subject to sales tax.
“It should go without saying that anything built into the price is subject to sales tax,” observes Scott Peterson. “Yet how Minnesota is implementing the fee is confusing: The retail delivery fee doesn’t apply to some taxable sales but does apply to exempt sales of clothing.”
As shipping charges are considered part of the sales price in Minnesota, they count toward the $100 threshold. This is true even if the shipping charge is separately stated.
The retail delivery fee is nonrefundable if the purchaser returns the items to the retailer or if the retailer provides a credit or refund equal to or less than the purchase price.
However, if the purchaser, retailer, or delivery provider cancels the retail delivery before it occurs, the retail delivery fee must be refunded to the purchaser.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, sellers should “follow the sales price definition to determine how to handle discounts and coupons when calculating the $100 threshold.”
The sales price is the “total of all charges that are part of the sale,” including but not limited to the retail price of a good or service, delivery charges, installation labor, service charges, surcharges, and taxes and fees that are the seller’s responsibility but are passed on to the customer (e.g., credit card processing fees and environmental fees).
The sales price does not include cash discounts, coupons (unless reimbursed by a third party), credit allowed for trade-in, finance charges from an extension of credit by the lender, interest charges, term discounts, or taxes and fees legally imposed directly on the customer.
“We will register retailers for the Retail Delivery Fee taxline,” explains the Minnesota Department of Revenue. “If you are not registered for the taxline, you must log in to your e-Services account and add the Retail Delivery Fee taxline.” Retailers are directed to read Add Local Tax and Other Taxes to a Sales and Use Tax Return for more detailed instructions.
Retailers must report the retail delivery fee on the Minnesota sales and use tax return’s new Retail Delivery Fee taxline.
“You may report the total collected or amount due for the Retail Delivery Fee on one return for all business locations,” explains the department. “If you do not file or pay this fee on time, you may owe penalties and interest.”
Fun fact: Colorado has a separate Colorado retail delivery fee return.
Minnesota’s retail delivery fee only applies to deliveries made by motor vehicle in the state. It doesn’t apply to buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) transactions or curbside delivery.
The retail delivery fee applies to out-of-state retailers as well as retailers maintaining a place of business in the state, provided the out-of-state seller has an obligation to collect and remit Minnesota sales tax and the fee.
Retail delivery fees such as the one currently in effect in Colorado and soon to be in effect in Minnesota can be an added compliance burden for affected businesses. In fact, Colorado’s retail delivery fee was amended because it was so difficult for businesses to collect and remit it as required. Avalara can help you collect and remit retail delivery fees.
Minnesota lawmakers introduced a couple of versions of a retail delivery fee during the legislative session. The one that made it into law came from Minnesota HF 2887. You can read about a similar-but-different proposal here.