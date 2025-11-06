When Anthropic introduced the model context protocol (MCP) in November 2024, it opened a new chapter in how large language models (LLMs) connect with the world. The MCP is quickly becoming a leading open standard for linking AI systems to external data sources and business applications. Think of it as a universal connector that helps AI talk to everything, including CRMs, ERPs, and compliance systems.

Instead of every company building one-off integrations, the MCP provides a common language. It defines how AI clients can safely discover, understand, and use external tools or APIs — all through a consistent, standardized interface. In short, the MCP helps AI applications access the right data at the right time, without reinventing the wheel each time.