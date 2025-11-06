Avalara has long taken an API-first approach to compliance automation. Our APIs power solutions that automate the end-to-end workflow for tax calculation, exemption certificate management, returns filing, tariff-code classification, 1099 and W-9 reporting, tax registrations, business licenses, and e-invoicing.
But as AI becomes part of everyday business software, a new question has emerged:
How can an AI assistant or agent make sense of APIs without a developer in the loop?
Let’s say an Avalara customer wants to check the filing status of their return. They’d normally need to access the Avalara Portal and locate their return to find the status. An AI agent, on the other hand, lets them ask “what’s the status of our Florida sales tax return?” and will understand natural language and provide a status update. That’s where Avalara MCP servers come in.