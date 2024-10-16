This post has been updated. It was originally published on October 21, 2015.

Halloween can be a scary time for retailers. They typically need to order inventory months or years in advance, so they can miss out on late-breaking costume crazes. But I think figuring out whether and how to charge sales tax on candy is even more frightening.

Americans are expected to spend more than $11.6 billion on Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations in 2024. We’ll spend $3.5 billion on candy alone. With that kind of sales volume, it’s imperative for retailers to get the sales tax on candy right — and it’s not easy.