The Washington candy tax was more about securing revenue for schools than promoting good health, but across America, health is certainly a concern. Approximately one in five children and adolescents in the U.S. have obesity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While a good haul of Halloween candy may not tip the scale toward obesity, it probably won’t help solve for it.

Could taxing candy reduce its consumption? Facing high rates of diabetes and obesity, the Navajo Nation figured it was worth a try. In 2014, it enacted the Healthy Diné Nation Act (HDNA), which added a 2% surtax on minimal-to-no-nutritional value foods and also established a sales and use tax exemption for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Although several communities in the United States have a soda tax, the Navajo Nation junk food tax is the first — and to date only — of its kind. Its effectiveness remains to be seen. According to a study published in 2022: 50% of retailers surveyed “strongly agree” that they’d seen increased customer demand for healthier food, but only 30% strongly agree that HDNA had influenced their customers to buy less junk food.

HDNA also created a tax compliance challenge for retailers within the Navajo Nation, per the study. A majority of stores surveyed had added the surtax and provided the exemption, but there wasn’t 100% compliance:

87.2% of Navajo Nation stores accurately applied the 2% sales tax on junk food

55.3% of Navajo Nation stores accurately exempted fresh fruits and vegetables

Six out of 20 stores surveyed reported a “lack of information or confusion regarding what foods are taxable with HDNA tax.” And five out of 20 stores reported a “lack of information or confusion regarding what is tax-exempt with HDNA tax.” Comments by two retailers illustrate some of their pain points.

“We charge junk food [tax] on all of that [soda] because they are processed and have sugar,” reported one retailer. “Now, do we charge the processed drinks like apple juice and orange juice junk food tax or not because in a sense they are produce? …. That was never clarified.”

Another surveyed retailer wrote, “The law is extremely confusing. It’s hard to have a handle on it, if there is no way to figure out what is what. And even when you say these items are at this percent and these are at another percent, then our registers don’t work that way.”

Retailers in other parts of the country have faced similar challenges. After Vermont added an additional tax on soft drinks in 2015, some retailers said compliance was “a nightmare.” And any business selling candy into an SST member state needs to keep the flour and refrigeration rules top of mind.