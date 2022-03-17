Moving towards a common e-invoicing standard in Europe?

As well as this shift towards a single scalable invoicing and reporting process by national Governments, tax authorities and national e-invoicing forums, we are also seeing this trend driven from businesses themselves. Historically, many businesses wanted a quick local tactical solution to comply with new digital reporting requirements in Europe, for example, licensing a solution from a local software vendor or even simply outsourcing the digital reporting of data to a third-party compliance provider. However, given the number of e-invoicing and digital reporting mandates in place or confirmed on the roadmap, tax and finance leaders are now looking at this strategically and holistically, looking to select and implement a global and scalable e-invoicing solution, as well as digitally transform how they interact with their customers and suppliers.
Whatever the future holds in terms of common standards and how Governments and tax authorities receive and ingest the tax and transactional data, it is clear that they are certainly getting savvier with data and technology and following their own finance transformation projects and digitalization journeys, are starting to run more detailed exemption reporting, analytics, and even AI on the larger data sets that they are receiving. This is used to spot tax errors (in real time under a pre-clearance model, or during an audit), as well as to highlight and profile higher risk taxpayers in relation to errors, omissions and fraud. Tax authorities are also starting to use the data they are receiving through e-invoicing and digital reporting to pre-populate VAT returns (e.g. the Annual VAT return in Spain produced by the tax authority based on the transactional data submitted under the SII). It is anticipated that the preparation of the VAT return as we know it will disappear, and taxpayers will review, edit and augment VAT returns pre-prepared by the tax authority.
Get in touch now and speak to one of our indirect tax experts to see how Avalara can assist with e-invoicing and digital reporting.