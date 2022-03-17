Moving towards a common e-invoicing standard in Europe?

The new versions of Factur-X 1.0.06 and ZUGFeRD 2.2 are technically identical e-invoice formats that can be used in both Germany and France, meeting local requirements in each country (for example the German Core Invoice User Specification (CIUS) "XRechnung” in Germany). In addition, the technical specifications for Factur-X / ZUGFeRD are based on international standards that guarantee interoperability and regulatory compliance (i.e. meeting global and scalable policies, standards and guidelines that enable the exchange of e-invoices across multiple systems, borders and national platforms) including:

The UN/ CEFACT SCRDM Cross Industry Invoice (CII)

The ISO PDF/A-3 standard

The European semantic standard EN 16931 (which specifies technical standards and rules for e-invoicing in Europe).

With one eye on the upcoming French e-invoicing mandate, the Factur-X / ZUGFeRD format is also compatible with the French national e-invoicing platform, ChorusPro, which will be scaled for mandatory B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting for the mandate starting in 2024. The other interesting feature of the Factur-X / ZUGFeRD is that it is a hybrid document that combines both a human readable PDF with machine readable XML language. One of the challenges to businesses is that mandated digital reporting is often a parallel process to issuing invoices to customers and the VAT return that is completed and submitted to a tax authority.

This not only involves duplication of time, effort and data, but also leads to additional complexities in relation to data reconciliation between returns and reporting. Under Factur-X / ZUGFeRD, the hybrid document that is delivered to a customer can be the same that is sent to the tax authority. This is a real game changer for e-invoicing and a step further than Hungary’s recent 3.0 XML schema which aimed to combine the e-invoice document that is sent to the customer and the data that is required to be sent to the tax authority. In addition, the new version of Factur-X / ZUGFeRD includes a standard library of additional invoice data that might be needed for specific business needs or use cases, including incorporating “Order-X” which involves additional business data to allow electronic exchange of purchase orders and payment details to fully digitalise and automate the Procure-to-pay (P2P) process.