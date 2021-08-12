Navigating ecommerce tax issues in the tobacco and vape industry

The states don’t make it easy. Not only do sellers have to wrangle varying sales tax in different states, but possibly in myriad local jurisdictions as well. For instance, New Jersey only has two sales tax jurisdictions, but Texas — in true “everything is bigger in Texas” fashion — boasts 1,600 sales tax jurisdictions. Unfortunately, fewer jurisdictions don’t guarantee simplicity, especially when the powers that be conjure up hundreds of new and changed tax rates a year, on average.

Of course, where a seller collects excise tax and sales tax, a seller must also file excise and sales tax returns. And before a seller can even ship to another state, they must first register for sales tax and excise tax licenses in those states.

To shake things up a little more, six states plus the city of San Francisco have banned vapor product delivery directly to individual consumers. Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island prohibit selling flavored vape items — all of which the PACT Act has enforced. Originally, the act preserved states’ authority to ban sellers from shipping tobacco products to private individuals but has now extended that authority to vapor products.