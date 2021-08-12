Navigating ecommerce tax issues in the tobacco and vape industry

Since the Civil War, the federal government has imposed an excise tax on cigarettes, but in 2017, only six states collected excise tax for vapor products (Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia). Jump to 2021, and 28 states plus the District of Columbia collect excise tax. Thirteen other states have legislation in the works: Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
And as taxes often go, states do excise tax rates differently: Some tax a percentage of the wholesale cost; some tax a percentage of the retail price; others tax per milliliter or whether the item is an open or closed system; a few like to get fancy and levy a combination, like Georgia. The Peach State taxes 7% of wholesale cost, but $0.05 per milliliter on closed systems. New Jersey taxes 10% of retail on open systems and $0.10 per milliliter on closed; Kentucky takes 15% of wholesale and $1.50 per cartridge. Still, other states apply these rates only to products containing nicotine.