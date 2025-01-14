New York introduces data collection tax and digital advertising tax … again

New York has been toying with a digital advertising tax and data collection tax for years: The Legislature considered digital ad tax legislation in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as excise tax on data collection legislation in 2021–2022 and 2023–2024. With the introduction of Senate Bill S173 on January 8, 2025, and Assembly Bill A1434 the following day, they’re at it again.

S173 is much like several of its predecessors. It seeks to create a tax on annual gross revenues derived from digital advertising services in New York state.

New York has also considered levying a sales tax on digital advertising services. While gross receipts tax is levied on the seller (sellers pay a percentage of their total sales, or gross receipts), consumers pay sales tax as a percentage of the retail sales price. Sellers collect sales tax from customers then remit it to the tax authority.

The proposed excise tax on data collection (aka data mining) takes yet another approach. Unlike gross receipts tax or sales tax, excise tax is imposed on a specific good or activity and is based on the volume of goods sold.

One might say New York lawmakers have conducted spaghetti tests to see if any tax on digital ads or data collection would stick. None have yet, but 2025 could be the year. Read on to learn more about current proposals.