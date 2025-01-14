New York introduces data collection tax and digital advertising tax … again

A1434 would establish an excise tax on the collection of New York consumer data by commercial data collectors.
The bill defines “commercial data collector” as a for-profit entity that:
Collects, maintains, uses, processes, sells, or shares consumer data in support of its business activities; and
Collects consumer data, other than consumer contact information, on more than 1 million individual New York consumers per month
Think Google or Meta.
A “New York consumer” means an individual whose primary residence is in New York state and who purchases goods or services from a commercial data collector — or uses those services free of charge. If you reside in New York and have an Instagram account, you’d qualify as a New York consumer.
“Consumer data” is any information that describes, identifies, relates to, or can reasonably be tied to a consumer, no matter how that information is obtained.
The tax rate would be based on the number of New York consumers. A company that collects data from 1.5 million New York consumers per month would pay a much lower rate of tax than a company collecting data from more than 10 million New York consumers per month.
For example, the tax for a company with one to two million New York consumers would be five cents per month on the number of New York consumers over 1 million (but not more than 2 million). For a company with three to four million New York consumers, the tax would be $150,000 per month plus 15 cents per month per New York consumer over three million (but not more than four million).
A company with more than 10 million New York consumers would pay a tax of $2,250,000 per month plus 50 cents per month per New York consumer exceeding 10 million. Given New York’s population, which is close to 20 million, this could add up.
New York isn’t the only state to consider such a data mining tax. Between 2020 and 2022, data mining tax bills were introduced in Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Washington, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
“There is no question that companies benefit from consumer data,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. Yet he wonders, “Should the government benefit from a person’s information?”