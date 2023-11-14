New York may add new tax on guns and ammunition

Firearms and ammunition are already subject to New York sales tax. If New York State Senate Bill 7733 is enacted, it will place an additional excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition in the Empire State. The rate would be 11% to match the federal firearms and ammunition excise tax as well as the new California tax on guns and ammo dealers.

SB 7733 would impose an excise tax on licensed dealers in firearms, firearms manufacturers, and sellers of ammunition. The 11% tax would apply to the gross receipts from the retail sale of any ammunition, firearm, or “major component of a firearm” in New York.