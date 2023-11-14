New York may add new tax on guns and ammunition

If the bill is enacted as written, New York will require every licensed firearms dealer, firearms manufacturer, and ammunitions seller subject to the tax to file an application for a certificate of registration with the New York Tax Commissioner. The application must be filed electronically along with a nonrefundable application fee, to be set by the commissioner.

The certificate of registration must be obtained before affected dealers, manufacturers, or sellers can engage in business in New York. The commission may refuse to issue or revoke a certificate in certain instances, such as if an applicant has past-due tax liability, has had a certificate of registration revoked or suspended, or has been convicted of certain crimes.

New York will require every holder of a certificate of registration to reapply to renew the certificate prior to its expiration date. This could be every two years or more.