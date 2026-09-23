The United States Mint produced the nation’s last penny on November 12, 2025. The federal government has yet to provide regulatory guidance related to rounding, but each chamber of Congress has passed a version of the Common Cents Act (S 1525 and HR 3074) that includes rounding rules. As of September 23, 2026, neither bill has made it into law.

Both versions of the Common Cents Act:

Restrict rounding to cash transactions (rounding “shall not apply to any transaction for which payment is made by any demand or negotiable instrument, electronic fund transfer, check, gift card, money order, credit card, or other like instrument or method.”)

Authorize (but do not require) rounding the “covered amount” of a cash transaction to the nearest five cents when exact change isn’t available — rounding down for cash totals ending in , 2, 6, or 7, and rounding up for cash totals ending in 3, 4, 8, or 9.

Authorize (but do not require) rounding of the “covered amount” of a cash transaction totaling $0.01 or $0.02, up to $0.05.

Allow (but do not require) rounding up or down, “in favor of the customer.”

Require employers to round up to the nearest five cents if they provide a cash payment to an employee in an amount not divisible by five and if they choose to round (neither bill requires an employer to round in such situations).

Include a safe harbor provision, stating that businesses using the authorized rounding provisions “shall not be in violation” of federal, state, and tribal law.

Define ‘covered amount’ as: The total transaction amount, including taxes; or The amount of change due to the customer if the customer provides a cash payment that exceeds the total transaction amount, including taxes.



Unfortunately, neither bill establishes a uniform national rounding framework, and both leave several issues unaddressed. For example, there’s no mention of payments made through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which are electronic and therefore presumably ineligible for rounding. This could run afoul of the SNAP Equal Treatment Rule, which requires retailers to offer eligible products at the same prices and on the same terms and conditions to SNAP customers as other customers (except that sales tax cannot be charged on SNAP purchases).

With no federal guidance, many states are tackling the rounding issue themselves. To date, 32 states have enacted laws and/or issued guidance on rounding. These vary widely from state to state.