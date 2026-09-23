It shouldn’t. Most states require sales tax to be calculated on the sales price, and since few if any businesses remit sales tax in cash, businesses should be able to remit the actual amount of tax due. However, a business that misapplies rounding rules could inadvertently collect more sales tax or less sales tax than is due.
Retailers should consider consulting trusted tax advisors, implementing consistent practices, and asking for governmental guidance.
Yes. Some states, like Texas and Utah, allow cash transactions to be rounded to the nearest nickel but prohibit rounding non-cash transactions.
As of September 23, 2026, the following nine states require retail businesses to accept cash for in-person purchases: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Rhode Island. There are local cash-acceptance requirements in several cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.